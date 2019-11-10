Pakistan uses opportunity to rake up Kashmir issue

The Indian delegation, had travelled through the Karatarpur Corridor inaugurated on the Indian side by PM Modi.

Kartarpur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday used the Kartarpur Corridor opening as an opportunity to raise the issue of Kashmir.

Mr Khan said that India and Pakistan need to sit and resolve the issue to make a new beginning just the way Karatarpur Corridor dream of the Sikh community has been fulfilled. However, no one from the Indian side talked anything controversial or mentioned Kashmir. In fact, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Giani Harmeet Singh, head of the Indian jatha were the only two who spoke at the event.

The Indian delegation, had travelled through the Karatarpur Corridor inaugurated on the Indian side by PM Modi.

“Today what has happened is that our relationship (India and Pakistan) has come to a halt. If Narendra Modi is listening to me then he should understand justice brings peace. Give justice to Kashmir. If borders are opened then think of progress and peace it will bring. Leaders unite people. They do not spread hatred. Those who spread hatred for votes are not leaders,” said Mr Khan.