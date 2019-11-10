Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya verdict: When cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 6:43 am IST

The SC on Saturday pronounced its verdict at 10:30 am on the Ayodhya land dispute case.

At the site of the then disputed temple, the UP police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside.
 At the site of the then disputed temple, the UP police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside.

Among the hundreds and thousands of kar sevaks armed with hammers and shovels, I wormed my way as an undercover for the Statesman newspaper to the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya way back in December 1992. Before going to the holy town, I was told that all kar sevaks were being issued parichay patras (letters of identification/introduction). To obtain this, I visited the BJP unit in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. I convinced the party office-bearer there that I was a Kashmiri Pandit who had to abandon his studies because of militancy in the Valley. He gave me the letter on hearing my story.

For this subterfuge, I took on the name of Sanjay Kaul. In Ayodhya, I was put through intense grilling to establish my credentials as a kar sevak. Several times I had to recite an apocryphal tale of being a Kashmiri migrant who had abandoned his studies because of militant activity. It was terrifying to see the extent to which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal combine had gone to ensure there was no infiltration. All through my stay in Ayod-hya, the BJP’s letter proved to be my sole protection. After I was accepted as “genuine”, I saw first hand the face of religious zealotry that had remained veiled by political hoopla.

I managed to stay with the kar sevaks from Delhi and Haryana in a tent at Guru Gobind Singh camp near the disputed site. I was briefed by pracharaks of the RSS and “indoctrinated” by the Bajrang Dal.

One early morning (a few days before the December 6 demolition), hundreds of people gathered near my tent. They were carrying boulders and shovels and shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. Out of fear, I too joined the mob, which was led by then BJP MP B.L. Sharma ‘Prem’. Soon, the mob started breaking down three gravestones. I also carried the debris to a nearby pond, along with other kar sevaks. Within no time some makeshift shops were set up at the site to sell tea. All this happened in the presence of the saffron party leader. People called it “chhoti (small) kar seva”. Some Bajrang Dal activists even wanted to build a small temple there, but they were prevented by others because, they said, it would hamper the work of Ram temple.

One person who was staying with me in the tent told me that all the arrangements had been made by the RSS. “We have planned the rann neeti (war strategy). And the UP police is supporting us. We are sure of our victory,” he said and even took me to a huge bhojanalaya for food.

At the site of the then disputed temple, the UP police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside. On the very first evening, I spotted a PAC constable shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans along with kar sevaks barely a few metres away from the disputed structure.

bh

As I moved through the holy town wearing a two-day stubble and soiled clothes, I interacted with many PAC men. Always, I was treated with respect, even deference. One night some kar sevaks and I spent hours chatting with a group of PAC personnel. “We are solidly behind you. Don’t worry,” said a policeman. “If we are ordered on December 6 to attack you, we will lay down our arms and join you,” reassured another. “Come what may, we will force the paramilitary to surrender,” said a third.

Some days ago a constable of the PAC had been suspended for removing bricks from the disputed structure, i.e. the Babri Masjid.

A policeman told me that the PAC constable had removed 10 to 12 bricks when he was caught.

The bonhomie between the kar sevaks and the Uttar Pradesh policemen was striking. They bought us tea and, later, one of them invited us over for breakfast to their camp, including many kar sevaks who were carrying arms.

The fact that I was a Kashmiri Hindu and had travelled to Ayodhya at my expense seemed to impress people no end.

A saint and a boy from Rajasthan bowed before me when they heard this. They said Hindus needed staunch supporters like me. The boy from Jaipur told me that he had been assigned the job of security, which probably meant being with the PAC or the Uttar Pradesh police.

A boy from Faridabad suggested that I join the RSS. He said a 20-day camp is held every year in three places in the country to impart training to Sangh activists. “This year we were taught how to handle explosives. Even some Kashmiris were there,” he added.

Two boys from Hissar took me to their tent. They showed me a flick knife and taught me how to use it. I also saw some sadhus carrying wireless sets with them. A sadhu told me he was keeping an eye on those people who were moving suspiciously around the site. “We are keeping a close watch on journalists who are staying in Shaan-e-Avadh hotel in Faizabad,” he said.

It was with great difficulty that I managed to leave Ayodhya. On my way to Faizabad, I was grilled again by kar sevaks. This time they wanted to know why I was leaving the holy town. An official posted at Faizabad railway station allowed me to leave only after I convinced him that I would be back with my Kashmiri Hindu friends who too were keen to perform kar seva on D-Day.

As I returned to Delhi on December 3, 1992, to file my reports, I recalled my closest encounter with death during this masquerade — One day a journalist friend had yelled out my name when I was with a group of kar sevaks in Ayodhya. I didn’t know how to react and was on the verge of a breakdown because I knew the extent to which the hardliners would go to avenge breach of trust. Somehow I managed the disaster by embracing my friend and confiding in him.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, kar sevaks

Latest From India

Babri Masjid

Ayodhya verdict: Let’s count the holes in the verdict later

The court decided on this verdict-of allotting the disputed site for the construction of a Ram temple-keeping in mind one section of people and their beliefs. (Photo— Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Why not a museum at Ayodhya?

Indian Union Muslim League

We respect the judiciary and its verdicts: Muslim League

The wait is getting over Kar Sevaks resting on partially carved stone slabs to be used as pillars of the proposed Ram temple near Babri Masjid. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Finally, deja vu moment

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

2

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

3

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

4

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

5

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hands-on: Samsung has entered the 64MP party

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham