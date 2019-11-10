Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya verdict: Ram Lalla sleeps while verdict read

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 6:45 am IST

A police posse positioned themselves all over, many tired and some yawning and whispering “Hey Ram!”

Around 1 pm, after his brief rest, Ram Lalla woke up to songs of “Sita Ram” on the loudspeakers, temple bells, crackers, as well as chants of “Jai Shri Ram”; he comfortably sat on his throne to again give “darshan” to visitors.
  Around 1 pm, after his brief rest, Ram Lalla woke up to songs of “Sita Ram” on the loudspeakers, temple bells, crackers, as well as chants of “Jai Shri Ram”; he comfortably sat on his throne to again give “darshan” to visitors.

Ayodhya: Ram Lalla had just fallen asleep when the verdict was read out — granting permanent resident status to him in the land Hindus believe belongs to him.

Outside in “Ram Nagari”, the roads were deserted, shops shut and anxious locals stayed indoors while in Tedhi Bazaar, green flags and buntings fluttered to mark Milad un Nabi. A police posse positioned themselves all over, many tired and some yawning and whispering “Hey Ram!”

Around 1 pm, after his brief rest, Ram Lalla woke up to songs of “Sita Ram” on the loudspeakers, temple bells, crackers, as well as chants of “Jai Shri Ram”; he comfortably sat on his throne to again give “darshan” to visitors.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, ram lalla
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

Latest From India

Babri Masjid

Ayodhya verdict: Let’s count the holes in the verdict later

The court decided on this verdict-of allotting the disputed site for the construction of a Ram temple-keeping in mind one section of people and their beliefs. (Photo— Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Why not a museum at Ayodhya?

Indian Union Muslim League

We respect the judiciary and its verdicts: Muslim League

The wait is getting over Kar Sevaks resting on partially carved stone slabs to be used as pillars of the proposed Ram temple near Babri Masjid. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Finally, deja vu moment

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

2

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

3

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

4

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

5

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hands-on: Samsung has entered the 64MP party

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham