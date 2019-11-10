Ayodhya verdict: Ram Lalla sleeps while verdict read

A police posse positioned themselves all over, many tired and some yawning and whispering “Hey Ram!”

Ayodhya: Ram Lalla had just fallen asleep when the verdict was read out — granting permanent resident status to him in the land Hindus believe belongs to him.

Outside in “Ram Nagari”, the roads were deserted, shops shut and anxious locals stayed indoors while in Tedhi Bazaar, green flags and buntings fluttered to mark Milad un Nabi. A police posse positioned themselves all over, many tired and some yawning and whispering “Hey Ram!”

Around 1 pm, after his brief rest, Ram Lalla woke up to songs of “Sita Ram” on the loudspeakers, temple bells, crackers, as well as chants of “Jai Shri Ram”; he comfortably sat on his throne to again give “darshan” to visitors.