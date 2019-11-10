Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah reviews security situation across India

Security at all religious and other crowded places with high foot fall was beefed up in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review security across the country in wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Mr Shah personally spoke to some of the chief ministers to asses the situation in their states, directing them to put in place all security measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

National security advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Ajit Bhalla, Intelligence bureau chief Arvind Kumar and some other senior security and intelligence officials were also present during the crucial meeting.

Senior officials gave the home minister a detailed presentation of the security situation in the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as Ayodhya was considered to be a sensitive area. Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior political and religious leaders had requested people to maintain peace and respect following the Supreme Court order.

Security agencies across the country had made elaborate arrangements to even monitor the social media posts to ensure that no inflammatory content was posted to trigger any violence. Security at all religious and other crowded places with high foot fall was beefed up in Uttar Pradesh. The state government directed that all educational and training institutes would remain closed till Monday. Home ministry had earlier dispatched more than 4,000 central para-military personnel also to the state.

In Ayodhya specially, a massive security cordon was thrown around the town with more than 60 companies of PAC and paramilitary forces. Vehicle checking was also intensified near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, “karyashala” of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other parts of the town.

Security forces also deployed drones and CCTV cameras used to monitor the situation. Temporary jails were set up in different parts of Ayodhya and other sensitive areas to detain people in case they resorted to any kind of violence. State chief minister Yogi Adityanath also reviewed law and order in each district and appealed for peace. Home ministry on Thursday had also issued an advisory to all states and UTs to ensure adequate security arrangements are made. The railway police too had cancelled leaves of its personnel and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations. In the national capital, Delhi police had increased security across the city and stepped up patrolling in sensitive areas along with monitoring of the social media platforms. Delhi government had asked all private schools to remain closed on Saturday. Officials said that social media posts and WhatsApp messages that trigger hatred or violence would lead to severe punishment, including jail terms. In adjoining Noida, the police said that action could also be taken under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act. The local police also conducted a flag march in sensitive areas of the state, including Noida. In Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra also, the police remained on high alert.

In Mumbai especially, the police issued prohibitory orders against gathering of five or more persons till November 18. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also directed senior police officers to ensure law and order in the state. He asked the officers to make additional deployment in sensitive areas. In the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were issued, which bans assembly of more than four people. Schools and colleges also remained closed and all examinations scheduled for November 9 have been postponed. In Karnataka too, the state government declared that all schools and colleges will remain closed on November 9.