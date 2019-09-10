Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

Mumbai man who throws 3-yr-old from 7th floor was driven by superstitious beliefs: Police

ANI
A three and a half-year-old girl died after she was thrown from the seventh floor on Saturday evening.

His diary was found in which it was written that a woman in Morocco told him that all problems of his life will be solved if he sacrifices two people. (Photo: Representational)
Mumbai: The man who allegedly murdered his friend's 3-year-old daughter by throwing her from the seventh floor of an apartment here on September 7 was purportedly driven by the superstitious beliefs that sacrificing human life will solve all problems of his life, claimed police.

"The man is a neighbour of the girl's father. We found his diary in which it was written that a woman in Morocco told him that all problems of his life will be solved if he sacrifices two people. He invited the kids at home and threw one of them from the seventh floor," said Shivaji Fadtare, senior Police Inspector, Colaba Police Station.

A three and a half-year-old girl died after she was thrown from the seventh floor on Saturday evening. The incident took place at an apartment in Colaba at around 7.30 pm. The girl died in the incident.

The accused who was identified as 43-year-old Anil Chaukani was subsequently arrested. He was produced in the local court on Sunday which sent him to five days police remand.

However, the accused has claimed innocence and alleged that the girl fell due to her own negligence.

