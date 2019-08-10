Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

PM Modi to visit Bhutan Aug 17-18 to boost relations

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Indian and Chinese militaries had engaged in a face-off at Doklam in Bhutanese territory two years ago.

New Delhi: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Bhutan starting August 17, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters on Friday that the two nations will always take each other into confidence and that “neither side will surprise each other”.

He was responding to a “hypothetical” question by reporters about the possibility of China wanting to open a diplomatic mission in Bhutan sometime in the future. Defence and strategic issues will also be discussed during the visit to PM Modi to the neighbouring Himalayan nation, officials said.

The Indian and Chinese militaries had engaged in a face-off at Doklam in Bhutanese territory two years ago.

“Neither side (India and Bhutan) will surprise each other. They (Bhutan) will take us into confidence,” the foreign secretary said. During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will hold talks with Bhutan’s leadership. Cooperation in the hydropower (inauguration of the Mangdechhu hydropower project) and space sectors will also be part of the discussions. A ground-earth station is being set up by Isro in Bhutan for disaster-management and the entire Bhutanese territory will be covered by Satellite communication.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bhutan on August 17 and will call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He will also hold talks with his counterpart Lotay Tshering.

India had in December last year announced Rs 5,000 crore as development assistance to Bhutan’s 12th five-year plan. Another Rs 400 crore is also being allocated to help boost Bhutanese exports to India. Bhutan is also set to use the RuPay card facilities.

Amother aspect of concern to the Indian Government in recent times has been the declining number of Bhutanese students studying in India. Therefore, the focus is also expected to be on boosting people to people exchanges especially with the youth iof Bhutan.

Tags: narendra modi, vijay gokhale
