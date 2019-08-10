Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

India, All India

'Criminals look better than my colleagues': J'khand Cong chief quits, slams party

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 7:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 7:39 am IST

In his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kumar alleged that some of the workers place the interests of their own leaders above the party.

He targeted some of the leaders in the state, including former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, in this regard. (Photo: FIle)
 He targeted some of the leaders in the state, including former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, in this regard. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress chief Ajoy Kumar quit his post on Friday, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.

In his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kumar alleged that some of the workers place the interests of their own leaders above the party.

He targeted some of the leaders in the state, including former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, in this regard.

"My zero tolerance for corruption and any form of mediocrity, hampers me from doing my job effectively. Accordingly, please accept this as my formal letter of resignation as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee," Kumar said.

"I only wish that the Congress party could go back to its original roots and raise the issues that are critically important for the people. It's vital that we have good people in both the opposition and the government. Instead, what are we have now is a long list of rent seekers. Their only intention is to grab power, sell tickets or collect money in the name of elections. As a proud Indian and one of the youngest winners of the Police gallantry award and having wiped the mafia in Jamshedpur. I can confidently say that the worst criminals look better than some of my colleagues," he said in the letter.

Kumar has forwarded copies of the letter to senior party leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The ex-police officer and former Lok Sabha MP also accused party colleagues in the state of "creating havoc" in elections after they or their kin were denied tickets.

He added: "The malaise in deep rooted. Over the last few months, I have faced interference on several fronts. Whether it's an alliance issue, double standards with respect to Congress workers, non formation of the PCC or continuous pandering to put dishonest people in posts. This has brought me to the unfortunate conclusion that whatever efforts I make are effectively reversed by these unscrupulous elements.”

"Every leader in the party supports the alliance that we have carefully stitched together, only as long as his seat is assured. And if he is denied, he creates havoc," Kumar said.

He had good words for some partymen as well who he lauded for having taught him a lot in politics.

"I also consider myself fortunate to have worked with some genuine leaders in the party at the centre. All of them continue to fight for the common man and they have shown me what selfless and decent politicians can achieve over some rapacious senior leaders and their own primitive idea of what modern politics entails. These so-called 'senior leaders' have shown me what politics should not be," he said.

Tags: congress, ajoy kumar, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, ghulam nabi azad
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Kumar also instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to hold a video-conference with district officials and SPs on August 10 to review the situation. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar CM holds high-level meeting in view of upcoming Bakrid festival

Rashid, who was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir, is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case. (Photo: File)

NIA arrests former J&K MLA Rashid Engineer in terror-funding case

The Thar Express to Karachi left Bhagat ki Kothi station here at its scheduled time at 1 am Saturday, officials said, amid apprehension that its run may end a few hours later at Munabao, the last station on the Indian side of the border. (Photo: ANI)

Thar Express departs for Karachi on time but uncertainty looms

The Chief Minister also announced a hike in scholarship for students of pre-metric hostels from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 and a significant increase in the number of seats in the colleges. (Photo: File)

CM Bhupesh Baghel sets goal to eradicate malnutrition, anemia from Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Foldable iPhone could cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs

2

Solar-powered, foldable house is available on Amazon

3

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

4

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

5

3 pound oyster caught in western France

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham