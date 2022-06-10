Friday, Jun 10, 2022 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

  India   All India  10 Jun 2022  With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra
With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 10, 2022, 7:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2022, 7:27 am IST

Exercise highlights operational readiness of Indian Army

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)
 The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: To keep a tab on the Chinese ploy across the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern theatre, the Indian Army carried out its battlefield transparency integrating futuristic technologies and hardware through Exercise Narayanastra in West Bengal and Sikkim simultaneously on June 7.

According to sources, the massive drill was conducted at the Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal and Yongdi Field Firing Range in Sikkim.

 

Sukna-headquartered Trishakti Corps of the Eastern Command, which conducted the joint integrated exercise, stated that the purpose was "to validate the existing command, control, communication and surveillance architecture including shooter linkages and futuristic concepts developed in house."

It added, "The exercise showcased a well-networked integrated environment to form effective and robust grid of surveillance and intelligence acquisition assets" apart from demonstrating "futuristic technologies and hardware, visualised to be employed during the operations to enhance battlefield transparency."

A new concept of Data Fusion and Decision Support Centre — ‘TRINETRA’ — was also demonstrated during the exercise. It aims to achieve seamless integration and synchronisation of all elements, which further empower the commanders with a high degree of situational awareness. The exercise also highlighted the operational readiness by the fusion of sensors and shooters to aid in execution of decision making process.

 

General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich and other senior Army officers monitored the drill.

Tags: indian army, india china border
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

