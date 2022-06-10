With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

Exercise highlights operational readiness of Indian Army

Kolkata: To keep a tab on the Chinese ploy across the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern theatre, the Indian Army carried out its battlefield transparency integrating futuristic technologies and hardware through Exercise Narayanastra in West Bengal and Sikkim simultaneously on June 7.

According to sources, the massive drill was conducted at the Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal and Yongdi Field Firing Range in Sikkim.

Sukna-headquartered Trishakti Corps of the Eastern Command, which conducted the joint integrated exercise, stated that the purpose was "to validate the existing command, control, communication and surveillance architecture including shooter linkages and futuristic concepts developed in house."

It added, "The exercise showcased a well-networked integrated environment to form effective and robust grid of surveillance and intelligence acquisition assets" apart from demonstrating "futuristic technologies and hardware, visualised to be employed during the operations to enhance battlefield transparency."

A new concept of Data Fusion and Decision Support Centre — ‘TRINETRA’ — was also demonstrated during the exercise. It aims to achieve seamless integration and synchronisation of all elements, which further empower the commanders with a high degree of situational awareness. The exercise also highlighted the operational readiness by the fusion of sensors and shooters to aid in execution of decision making process.

General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich and other senior Army officers monitored the drill.