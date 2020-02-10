Monday, Feb 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:12 PM IST

Sumaiya Rana free to go to Pakistan if she feels suffocated in India: Aligarh BJP MP

ANI
If Sumaiya Rana feels suffocated in the country, then there are a lot of paths open for her to go to Pakistan

 Sumaiya Rana speaking at an event in AMU on Sunday. ANI photo

Aligarh MP and BJP leader Satish Gautam on Sunday said that Sumaiya Rana, daughter of poet Munawwar Rana, is free to go to Pakistan if she feels suffocated in India.

"If Sumaiya Rana feels suffocated in the country, then there are a lot of paths open for her to go to Pakistan," the BJP leader said.

"In India, one can speak openly with freedom," he said.

"The environment in the country right now is vitriolic and it is suffocating to live in such conditions," Sumaiya Rana had said at an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh.

Earlier,  Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munawwar Rana, on Sunday said that the cases filed against her by the state government are a badge of honour for her.
She was attending an anti-CAA event at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
"I have said that the Uttar Pradesh police is acting in an autocratic manner and that this will not work. As a result, cases were filed against me and my sister on the next day for alleged violation of section 144," said Rana.

"Yogi Adityanath must be thinking that I have been punished by him through this act. I would say that this is a badge of honour for us. The coming generations will remember us for this," she said.

"The environment in the country is vitriolic and it is suffocating to live in such conditions," she added.

