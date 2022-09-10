Saturday, Sep 10, 2022 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Sep 2022  IAF chief flies Rafale fighter jet with his son
India, All India

IAF chief flies Rafale fighter jet with his son

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 9, 2022, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2022, 8:42 pm IST

The IAF chief undertook the sortie while visiting the 101 Squadron, which is the second hub of Rafale fighter jets

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and his son, Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari, flew a Rafale aircraft in a combat training mission sortie from Hasimara Air Force Station in West Bengal. (Photo by arrangement)
 IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and his son, Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari, flew a Rafale aircraft in a combat training mission sortie from Hasimara Air Force Station in West Bengal. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: In a rare feat, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and his son, Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari, flew a Rafale aircraft in a combat training mission sortie from Hasimara Air Force Station in West Bengal.

The IAF chief undertook the sortie while visiting the 101 Squadron, which is the second hub of Rafale fighter jets, at the airbase on Thursday during the annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders’ Conference which he chaired at the EAC headquarters in Shillong from September 7-9.

The IAF tweeted on Friday, "Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, #CAS was on a visit to IAF's Eastern AOR. During the visit, CAS flew a sortie on #Rafale aircraft as part of three aircraft combat training mission at Air Force Station Hasimara with his son, Sqn Ldr Mihir V Chaudhari."

It added, "The sortie flown by #CAS and his son is a continuation of the finest traditions of the #IAF and underlines the importance accorded to grooming and preparing our young leaders for the challenges of the future. #CAS reviewed and appreciated the operational preparedness of the airbase and interacted with the personnel stationed there. He urged the personnel to continue their efforts in safeguarding the Nation's skies at all times."

The IAF chief, who was received by EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal DK Patnaik, emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness in his address to the commanders.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also apprised the IAF commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of IAF in dealing with various contingencies. He further highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement and awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration.

Tags: indian air force (iaf), iaf chief vr chaudhari
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

: Indian Army personnel visit a monastery during the course. (Photo by arrangement)

Fourth Tibetology Cadre of Army culminates in Sikkim

Two cheetahs are seen inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India next month, at a reserve near Bella Bella, South Africa. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Anti-rabies vaccination for 1,000 dogs around KNP before arrival of African cheetahs

The doctrine of basic structure was propounded by the top court in 1973 in the Keshavananda Bharati case, holding that Parliament can’t amend every bit of the Constitution and aspects such as rule of law, separation of powers and judicial independence which formed part of the “basic structure” of the Constitution. — ANI

SC’s CB to adjudicate three broad issues to decide challenge to 10% EWS reservation

India banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect. (Representational image: PTI)

India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham