Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Sep 2021  Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA
India, All India

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Sep 9, 2021, 8:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2021, 8:07 am IST

The NIA has recorded statements of a few people running performance bars and restaurants

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)
  Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency in its 10,000-page chargesheet claimed that Sachin Waze had called some bar and hotel owners in December 2020, and demanded Rs 5 crore every month from all such establishments within the limits of all 12 zones of Mumbai police and in return he promised police will not conduct raids at their premises. However, due to pandemic the amount was reduced to Rs 1-3 lakh per establishment as per their business performance.

The NIA has recorded statements of a few people running performance bars and restaurants who have narrated how Sachin Waze demanded monthly payments from them. According to a witness statement, the premises of whoever refused to pay their share were raided by the police.

 

Mahesh Shetty, 46, who is into hotel business since 2003 has told the NIA in his statement that in mid-December 2020, he received a phone call from another hotelier, Uday Shetty, who told him to come to Mumbai police commissioner's office as API Sachin Waze wanted to speak to them about their business.

Mahesh said that when he reached CP's office along with Jaya Pujari and Sharad Shetty, both into the same business, Uday was already present there along with 10-11 more bar owners. All of them met Waze in his office. Waze first called ACP Patil of the social service branch to his office and then told the businessmen present there that the purpose of the meeting was to inform them that all bar owners across Mumbai will have to pay together Rs 5 crore monthly and police will not raid their premises.

 

According to Mahesh, since the amount was huge and they had already incurred heavy losses due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, they expressed inability to pay Rs 5 crore every month. Upon this Waze fixed Rs 1 lakh a month for small hotels and bars, Rs 2 lakh for big establishments and Rs 3 lakh for some of the owners whose earnings were not affected by the lockdown.

As per the statement, even at the end of the meeting Waze demanded Rs 50 lakh as "Goodluck" amount which again was bargained and fixed to Rs 40 lakh and this amount was paid in two installments.

The witness has further stated that after this meeting, Waze used to call him to get updates on the collection of money and whoever delayed the payment their premises were raided. He also said that in January 2021 Mahesh along with other witnesses Jaya and Sharad delivered Rs 80-86 lakh to Waze in the CP office compound.

 

This witness has further told the police that on March 3, he met Waze for the last time when he had gone there to get an orchestra licence for one of his friends. At that time, he saw Mansukh Hiran. According to Mahesh, they had to wait for a few hours, as Waze was busy with another meeting and Hiran was called in his chamber 8-10 times.

The NIA has recorded statements of other businessmen too who have been named by Mahesh.

Tags: sachin waze, national investigating agency (nia)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan

This is the second time that PM Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit, the first being the Goa Summit in 2016. (PTI)

Stage set for virtual BRICS Summit today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham