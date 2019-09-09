Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

Watch: Baby falls off speeding SUV in Kerala; crawls away while parents doze off

Published : Sep 9, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 4:03 pm IST

The incident occurred on Monday night when the infant's parents had fallen asleep in the moving vehicle.

A forest official saw the baby crawling near the check post. She had sustained injuries on her head.
 A forest official saw the baby crawling near the check post. She had sustained injuries on her head. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Idukki: A CCTV footage shows a one-year-old girl falling off a speeding jeep in Munnar region of Idukki district in Kerala. Moments later, she is seen crawling across the deserted road in darkness.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the infant's parents had fallen asleep in the moving vehicle and did not realise that she was missing.

She was miraculously reunited with her family. A police officer had received an alert which said that the baby had been found crawling in the middle of the road near a forest, NDTV reported.

A forest official saw the baby crawling near the check post. She had sustained injuries on her head.

Sub-inspector of the region, Santosh KM said as soon as they found the baby, all police stations in the region were alerted.

When the parents realise the baby had fallen off and approached the police, the police had taken her under their protection and given her medical aid.

