Kapil Sibal slams NDA govt for ‘vendetta politics’

New Delhi: As the NDA completed hundred days in office, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government. Senior leader Kapil Sibal, addressing a press conference, alleged that the government’s 100 days in office have been characterised by “arrogance, uncertainty and vendetta politics”.

He further stated that the massive mandate to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls had given it an opportunity to provide relief to the common man, but what happened was the opposite. He said, “Common man’s problems are increasing, lapdog media is becoming even more biased, atrocities against women increasing, there is no strategy on education and health.”

The Congress also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and CBI are being misused by the government. He said, “The agencies apply the law selectively on Opposition leaders while those belonging to the BJP are given an easy escape route. Such as those of Kuldeep Sengar (Unnao rape accused), Mukul Roy (Saradha chit fund scam), Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa (mining scam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vyapam scam).”

Taking a dig at the Central government, Mr Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most — to turnaround our ravaged economy.” While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that the Modi government is mum after “ruining the economy” and alleged that it is trying to hide the grim situation in the country.

In a short video on its official Twitter handle, the Congress hit out at the BJP over issues such as “unemployment, dilution of RTI, UAPA, GDP, bank frauds, lynchings, falling of rupee, J&K bifurcation, and mishandling of NRC”.