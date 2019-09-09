India, Pakistan at 15-day anti-terror drill in Russia amid tension

Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

Apart from India and Pakistan, host Russia along with 5 other nations will participate in the drill.

This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform. (Photo: File | Representational)
New Delhi: India will participate in a joint international anti-terror military drill with Pakistan from Monday despite tensions between the two nations over Article 370.

The 15-day-long military exercise commences from Orenburg, Russia. This will be under the aid of China-backed Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, news agency IANS reported.

Apart from India and Pakistan, host Russia along with 5 other nations including China will participate in the annual military training exercise.

The exercise, TSENTR 2019 comprises of 2 modules. The first one will focus on counter-terror operations, repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures. The second one will focus on offensive operations.

This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform.  

The exercise is being held at a time when India-Pakistan relations are at an all-time low.

It will focus on evaluating the level of troop preparedness, acquisition of required skills and raising levels of inter-operability.

The other countries participating in the drill are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

