Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

Airline staff too will face Breath Analyser tests

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 3:51 am IST

As per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommendations, the level of blood alcohol compatible with safe flying is ‘Zero’.

Testing positive during pre-flight BA test or missing it leads to three months suspension of license for first instance and three years for second time.
  Testing positive during pre-flight BA test or missing it leads to three months suspension of license for first instance and three years for second time.

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce human error in aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is shortly going to issue orders to bring aircraft maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, Air Traffic Control officials (ATCOs), all machine operators and vehicle drivers working at airport under Breath Analyser (BA) tests.  

“All such personnel are critical for the safety of aircraft operations. They act as the support system for the flight crew. Any failure on their part can imperil safety,” said DGCA chief Mr Arun Kumar.

As of now the DGCA conducts 100 per cent BA tests on pilots and cabin crew. BA test is also mandatory for off-duty pilots traveling in cockpit as additional crew member.

However, despite mandatory pre-flight and post-flight BA tests, the numbers of pilots and crew cabin failing the test is high in India. Senior officials said that on an average the number of crew members failing BA test is between 250-300 while nearly 50-60 pilots fail BA test every year. There are 8,441 transport pilots and 15,983 commercial pilots operating in India. The number of cabin crew is 16,000. There are 14,541 aircraft engineers, 672 flight dispatchers and about 3000 ATCOs.

As per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommendations, the level of blood alcohol compatible with safe flying is ‘Zero’. And even when the blood alcohol levels are zero in the body, there could be some effect of hangover, which is mainly due to congeners which may take 15 to 18 hours to get dissipated and may produce ill effects for up to 36 hours. Even 12 hours after a bout of drink, when blood alcohol level remains zero, there is decrement in task performance.

The DGCA has said that alcohol present in body, even in small quantities, jeopardises flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period. It underlined that alcohol also interferes with the enzymatic cellular process or oxidation, causes hypoxia and reduces individual’s tolerance with increase in altitude.

“Consumption of alcohol results in significant deterioration of psychomotor performance and decreases the amount of mental capacity available to deal with many essential tasks. Should an emergency occur in-flight, the crew member under the influence of alcohol is not capable of dealing with the problem,” the DGCA document says.

In fact, in the event of an accident at an airport or in its near vicinity, the officer in-charge of the airport has to ensure that the crew members are immediately subjected to medical check-up for consumption of alcohol.

Testing positive during pre-flight BA test or missing it leads to three months suspension of license for first instance and three years for second time. License is cancelled permanently after third violation. Failing post-flight BA test leads to one year suspension for the pilot and crew.

Tags: breath analyser, airline staff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor

Cong duty to defend secular space: Shashi Tharoor

India’s bold mission to soft-land on the moon suffered a setback with the “Vikram” module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | Representational)

Vikram hit surface of moon, did not soft land: ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to noted jurist Ram Jethmalani at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Veteran jurist Ram Jethmalani dies

Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal slams NDA govt for ‘vendetta politics’

MOST POPULAR

1

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

2

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

3

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

4

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

5

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham