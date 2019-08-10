Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

Prez gives assent to J&K reorganisation legislation, 2 new official UTs from Oct 31

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 8:58 pm IST

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
 President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave assent to a legislation through which Jammu and Kashmir would be split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

The President has given assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, a home ministry official said.

