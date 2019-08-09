Army Chief apprises Rajnath Singh of situation

The Indian Army is on standby for any contingency in Kashmir.

New Delhi: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday briefed defence minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border.

“The overall situation is under control and our armed forces are in a state of high alert and closely monitoring the situation,” said the defence ministry.

The Indian Army is on standby for any contingency in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Mr Singh said the decision taken by the government over the last few days to nullify Article 370 had ended the discrimination faced by the people during the last 70 years.

Addressing the annual general body meeting of the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), Mr Singh said the groundwork towards a permanent solution for this issue had been laid during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision will have some effects, he added, saying that the neighbouring country was not happy and it would try to disturb peace. “Our Armed Forces have accepted the security challenge and are fully prepared to meet any threats,” said the Union defence minister.