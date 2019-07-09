Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

Gujarat court issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Gandhi had made the remark during the Lok Sabha election while campaigning in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on April 23.

 The fresh summons was issued after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not receive the previous summon issued to him by the court. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly calling Home Minister Amit Shah "a murder accused".

Judge R V Italiya asked the Congress leader to appear before it on August 19.

The fresh summons was issued after the Congress leader did not receive the previous summon issued to him by the court.

