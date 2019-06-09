Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

5-yr-old abducted, raped and thrown into river in MP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 2:48 am IST

The police has detained three people, including uncle of the deceased, for interrogation.

A special investigation team has been constituted by police to probe the horrific incident, he added. (Representative Image)
Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl in district headquarters of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was abducted, raped and then thrown into the river in the city. Her naked body was fished out of the Shipra river, the police said on Saturday.

“The girl was missing since Friday. Her family members had lodged a complaint with the local police in this connection. Her body was found floating in the river. There were injury marks on several parts of the body suggesting that she might have been raped before being murdered,” Ujjain district superintendent of police Sachin Atulkar told reporters.

A special investigation team has been constituted by police to probe the horrific incident, he added. The police has detained three people, including uncle of the deceased, for interrogation.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

