Sunday, Nov 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:14 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Nov 2020  No relief for Arnab Goswami as Bombay High Court reserves order on bail plea
India, All India

No relief for Arnab Goswami as Bombay High Court reserves order on bail plea

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 8, 2020, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2020, 12:41 am IST

Meanwhile, the court said Goswami can move the sessions court for regular bail in the meantime.

Arnab Goswami
 Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea. When his lawyer Harish Salve insisted that an ad-interim relief be granted, the court said it will reserve orders and will pronounce them some day in the coming week. The division bench assured that the court will pronounce the order as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the court said Goswami can move the sessions court for regular bail in the meantime.

 

The bench clarified that the pendency of the case in the High Court will not be an impediment for the petitioners to seek regular bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the concerned court. If such an application is made, the court ordered, the same should be decided by the concerned court within four days of the filing.

After hearing arguments from all sides for more than six hours, the division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, "We will pass the order at the earliest. The pendency of this matter does not preclude you (Goswami) or the other accused from approaching the concerned lower court seeking regular bail."

 

The high court was hearing petitions filed by Goswami, a high-profile TV journalist, and two other accused — Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda — seeking interim bail and challenging their "illegal arrest".

The trio were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused's respective firms. The petitions also sought a stay to the investigation and quashing of the FIR.

The court, meanwhile, also sought response from the state government on a petition filed by Anvay Naik's daughter Adnya Naik seeking a fresh probe by an independent agency. It will be heard on December 8.

 

Tags: arnab goswami, republic tv, anvay naik suicide case

Latest From India

Gujjar and OBC leaders meet PAGD leaders.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest J-K District Council polls

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar exit polls: Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan in pole position

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' uncle to The Asian Age: India-US relationship will remain strong

A security official keeps a vigil as voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, in Muzaffarpur district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Bihar polls: Nearly 55% turnout in final phase; action shifts to November 10

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham