Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 AM IST

India, All India

PDP delegate defers meet with detained Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 8, 2019, 3:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2019, 3:24 am IST

The governor’s administration had granted permission for the meeting on Sunday evening.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
 Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: A 10-member delegation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which was to visit its incarcerated president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti at a detention centre on Monday has deferred the meeting.

The sources said that the meeting was postponed as the dominant view in the party is that it could be “exploited” by the authorities as a sign of return of normalcy in the Valley.

The governor’s administration had granted permission for the meeting on Sunday evening. Earlier during that day, a National Conference (NC) delegation has met its president Farooq Abdullah and his son and party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

The PDP delegation that was to meet Ms Mufti would have been led by the party’s general secretary Ved Mahajan. PDP spokesperson Firdous Tak had said the party had requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow the meeting and “we have been conveyed that the permission has been granted”.

Meanwhile, PDP general secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary alleged that decision of visiting its detained leader Ms Mufti was taken by some “land grabbers and land mafia” within the party. “They are not the well wishers of the party and have, in fact, destroyed its base in Jammu,” Choudhary told reporters in the winter capital.  

He added, “I do not know where the (PDP) meeting took place and who took this decision. The PDP is not the National Conference’s ‘B team’ to follow its footsteps”.

The NC’s second-rung leaders led by provincial president for Jammu region, Davinder Singh Rana, had met SeniorAbdullah at his Gupkar Road residence here which was declared a subsidiary jail after the NC president was formally detained under J&K’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 16. NC’s sitting MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone were also part of the delegation.

The delegation had earlier visited Omar Abdullah, who is detained at government-owned Hari Nivas guesthouse on the foothills of Zabarwan here, and discussed the J&K situation and related issues with him for a little over 30 minutes.

Mr. Rana had after meeting him said that for any political process to begin, the leaders of the party need to be released.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, farooq abdullah

Latest From India

While it is alleged that he was probably set on fire, it is also suspected that heh could have deliberately set himself on fire after a family feud over his affair.

Paramour gets odisha youth killed: Family

Security personnel stop two wheelers for checking during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Militants ‘regrouping’, forces put on high alert

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Mandir, population likely to figure in Bhagwat’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AFP/File)

China not to alter stand on Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham