Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, All India

Don't know when bypolls will be ordered, need to be prepared: Deve Gowda

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 12:15 pm IST

'I have kept a watch on everything since we lost power. I am not going to blame anyone. Mistake could be ours too,' Gowda said.

H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said, 'The announcement of elections is not in our hands.' (Photo: File)
 H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said, 'The announcement of elections is not in our hands.' (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Even before the official announcement of Karnataka bypolls, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have started the groundwork for the elections, reported News18.

During a party meeting, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said, “The announcement of elections is not in our hands. These two national leaders — (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah — you don’t know what they are going to decide and when. So we need to be prepared.”

“I have kept a watch on everything since we lost power. I am not going to blame anyone. Mistake could be ours too. Many, including myself, have lost the elections. The party needs to be rebuilt. Will not question who has stayed (in the party) and who’s left. The candidates will be announced based on the suggestions of people of the respective constituencies,” he added.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the party gave three tickets to members of the Gowda family.  However, Gowda, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy and 24 other Congress-JD(S) coalition candidates lost from their parliamentary seats in the state.

On July 23, the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government lost the trust vote in the Assembly after 17 rebel MLAs from the two parties put in their papers.

This cleared the decks for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government with BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister. Other ministers of the cabinet are yet to be appointed.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao have also been meeting party workers from constituencies that are expected to go for bypolls due to the disqualification of the 17 rebel MLAs.

Tags: hd deve gowda, congress, jd(s), narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

The mortal remains of former EAM Sushma Swaraj were consigned to flames on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Water level increases in Kabini Dam

The device, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

Sister Lucy had received numerous warning letters for supporting the nuns' protest at Ernakulam seeking the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop sacked for 'learning to drive'

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

2

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

3

Internet burns fashion designer for body-shaming comments

4

Article 370 memes: Vadra asks users to respect 'sensitive issues' after being trolled

5

Will RBI repo rate cut benefits be passed on to you by banks?

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham