The Congress leaders arrived on Thursday to hold a meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee office in Srinagar.

Congress MP Ghuam Nabi Azad arrived in Srinagar on Thursaday for a meeting. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad & Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir are being sent back to Delhi from Srinagar.

They were stopped at Srinagar Airport, earlier today.

The leaders were to hold a meeting with Congress leaders at Pradesh Congress Committee office in Srinagar.

More details are awaited.