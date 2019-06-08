Rajnath Singh holds review meet with senior MoD officials

On Thursday, Mr Singh was briefed regarding Defence Cooperation activities with Friendly Foreign Countries.

New Delhi: After getting an understanding of the primary issues on the functioning of armed forces and ministry of defence, defence minister Rajnath Singh is now getting into deeper details.

Mr Singh on Friday held a meeting with senior officers of his ministry to review operational matters and procurement issues of the Armed Forces in which important revenue procurement cases regarding maintenance of platforms and assets with the Armed Forces was also discussed.

During the meeting, that was attended by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra and secretary defence finance Gargi Kaul alongwith other senior officers, Mr Singh was briefed by the officers regarding ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for future upgradation.

The minister has instructed that separate meetings with regard to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force should be convened to discuss operational preparedness. He also reviewed working and matters related to Indian Coast Guard.

