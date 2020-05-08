Friday, May 08, 2020 | Last Update : 10:47 PM IST

45th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

56,409

58

Recovered

16,790

14

Deaths

1,890

1

Maharashtra177943301694 Gujarat70131709425 Delhi5980193166 Tamil Nadu5409154737 Rajasthan34531903100 Madhya Pradesh32521231193 Uttar Pradesh3071125062 Andhra Pradesh183378038 Punjab164414928 West Bengal1548296151 Telangana112269329 Jammu and Kashmir7933359 Karnataka70536630 Haryana6252607 Bihar5562185 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Karnataka records highest spike in a day after lockdown relaxations

THE ASIAN AGE | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published : May 8, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2020, 5:58 pm IST

The earlier highest was 38, when two clusters were in full bloom -- Jubilant Pharma and Nanjanagud.

Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

BENGALURU: After two months of dodging, worst has hit Karnataka, which has recorded highest spike in a day, with 45 fresh cases of COVID-19 reporting on Friday.

The earlier highest was 38, when two clusters were in full bloom -- Jubilant Pharma and Nanjanagud -- after people contracted the virus through those who returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Interestingly, both factors have died down in the State.

The shock has come three days after the State relaxed lockdown norms, much more than what was allowed. While opening liquor shops was allowed by Centre, Karnataka had moved ahead to relax many more areas to ensure that most of the business establishments opened. The social distancing norms had been neglected during these three days.

This is the highest ever cases recorded in a single day ever since the deadly virus entered the state on March 9. Officials are scared as this number is as per the mid day update and the numbers will go up to set a new high in the state by evening. The total tally in the state is at 750 with 30 deaths.

Of the 45 fresh cases, 14 cases are from Davangere, 12 from Uttara Kannada, 11 from Belagavi, 7 from Bangalore and one case from Ballari. Last week, Mandya and Davanagere shot into news as new hotspots. While Mandya came under control quickly, Davanagere continues to haunt the medical faculty.

Worst is Bhatkal, which was one of the first district to get a cluster attack, but successfully brought the situation under control. However, one person visiting Mangaluru turned the almost green zone back into red zone.  

BBMP officials, who were demanding the central government to announce all wards free from corona positive cases to be declared as 'green zones', are giving a second thought over the proposal. Out of 7 fresh corona positive cases from Bengaluru, in 3 cases they have not been able to establish the source of infection.

As per sources, the 7 cases are from Shivajinagar ward, (which was sealed early this week after a housekeeping staff tested positive) and from the containment zone Padarayanapura, which was among the first to be declared containment zone and witness seal down on April 10.

After the fresh cases from Shivajinagar, shops in Commercial Street which were open for business were asked to shut immediately.

Among the infected is a 34-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Padarayanapura who had visited the BBMP Maternity Hospital near Sirsi Circle, Chamrajpet. Those  admitted in the hospital have been shifted and the medical staff who attended the pregnant woman have been advised self quarantine. The hospital is sealed and being sanitised.

The pregnant woman who is expecting to deliver soon is shifted to the dedicated Covid 19 facility at Victoria Hospital.

Four of seven positive cases from Bengaluru have one source of infection.

Fourteen cases from Davangere have their source of infection in 2 positive cases - one with a history of Influenza like Illness and a SARI patient who succumbed to Covid 19.

All the 12 fresh cases from Uttara Kannada have one source of infection, a case of Influenza like Illness.

Eleven cases have been reported from Belagavi and they were primary contacts of more than five positive cases.

Like the cases from Bengaluru, officials have not been able to detect the source of infection in the case reported from Ballari.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, karnataka

Latest From India

Passengers returning from other parts of India reach Tezpur in Assam. (PTI)

Assam's biggest hospital shut down after medical student tests positive

NGT notice to LG Polymers, others; directs company to deposit Rs 50 cr. (PTI Photo)

Vizag gas leak: NGT directs LG Polymers India to deposit Rs 50 crore for damages

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Fight against coronavirus can't just be from PMO, says Rahul Gandhi

Representational image.

Srinagar resident succumbs to virus, covid count nears 800 in J&K

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

2

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

3

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

4

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

5

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham