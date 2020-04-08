Maharashtra reports 60 new virus cases, tally rises to 1,078

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to coronavirus

Doctors take the details of a man and a child before testing for Covid19 in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said.

We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said the official.

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease

Two more cases from Dharavi

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.

Among the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, he said.