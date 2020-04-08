Wednesday, Apr 08, 2020 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra reports 60 new virus cases, tally rises to 1,078

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2020, 11:59 am IST

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to coronavirus

Doctors take the details of a man and a child before testing for Covid19 in Mumbai. PTI Photo
 Doctors take the details of a man and a child before testing for Covid19 in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said.

We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said the official.

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease

Two more cases from Dharavi

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.

Among the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, he said.

Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus updates
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Security personnel stop commuters at Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur. PTI photo

Corona cases in Rajasthan rise to 348

A man sits outside the closed shops at Khari Baoli Road during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Covid19 deaths in India rise to 149; cases touch 5,194

Farmers sort tomatoes near a field before being be transported to other cities, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Murbad Taluka in Thane. PTI photo

Pune deaths climb to 10 as two more die

PTI Photo

Four more test positive for Covid19 in Gujarat, cases climb to 179

MOST POPULAR

1

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

2

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

3

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

4

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

5

Anita Katyal: This meal, brought to you by you-know-who

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham