Congress, others slams PSA against Omar, Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 2:19 am IST

He said such steps are not good for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

SRINAGAR: Congress and several other Opposition parties have deplored the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to slap stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, terming the move as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘shocking’ and negation of government’s claims about normalcy in the Union Territory (UT).

“They remain incarcerated for past six months. During this period neither Omar Abdullah nor Mehbooba Mufti did anything – not even gave any statement — that could cause any law and order issue. Slapping PSA on them on false notions and merely on suspicion is violation of law and murder of democracy,” said National Conference (NC) MP Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi.

CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami asked, “Both Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and home minister, Amit Shah have been claiming both inside and outside Parliament that Kashmir Valley is quiet and peaceful. But if it is so, why do then our leaders continue to be in jail.”

He said detaining Mr Abdullah, Ms Mufti and two other mainstream leaders like Ali Muhammad Sagar and Muhammad Sartaj Madni under the PSA is “unfortunate and shocking”. He said such steps are not good for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and that “making false claims will further alienate the people of the Valley who will definitely ask if booking leaders under the draconian law is a sign of normalcy.”

