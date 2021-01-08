Friday, Jan 08, 2021 | Last Update : 07:41 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Jan 2021  Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?
India, All India

Supreme Court: Are farmers protected from Covid-19?

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2021, 4:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2021, 4:55 am IST

The SC asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, whether the protesting farmers are protected from the spread of COVID

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)
 The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed apprehensions that the gathering of thousands of protesting farmers at Delhi borders could lead to the "same problem" that arose due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here in March last and asked the Centre whether the protesters are "protected" against the spread of COVID-19.

It also said the guidelines to contain the coronavirus should be followed.

 

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking various reliefs including a CBI probe into the matter related to assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizammudin Markaz amid the pandemic and lockdown.

You must tell us what is happening. The same problem is going to arise in farmers' agitation. I do not know if farmers are protected from COVID. So, the same problem is going to arise. It is not that everything is over, said Chief Justice S A Bobde, who was heading the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, whether the protesting farmers are protected from the spread of COVID. The COVID-19 guidelines include wearing of face masks at public places and social distancing norms.

 

Mehta replied, Certainly not.

Mehta said he will file a report within two weeks on what has been done and what needs to be done.

The protests by the farmers at the border points in the national capital demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws began on November 28.

The plea in the top court filed by advocate Supriya Pandita has alleged that the Delhi police had failed to control the gathering of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal last year during the lockdown.

Advocate Om Prakash Parihar, appearing for the petitioner, Thursday told the bench that the police has not said anything about the whereabouts of Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad.

 

The bench told Parihar, Why are you interested in one person? We are on the issue of COVID. Why do you want controversy? We are interested that COVID guidelines should be followed.

The apex court said it is trying to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread and the guidelines are followed.

Issue notice. In the meantime, respondents shall file their reply affidavit, if any, the bench said in its order.

During a media briefing on April 18 last year, the Union Health ministry had said that of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported in the country till that date, 4,291 cases in 23 states and union territories are linked to the Markaz event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March.

 

The Centre had on June 5 last year told the top court that the probe into assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in east Delhi during nationwide lockdown and the Tablighi Jamaat event is being conducted on a day-to-day basis by Delhi Police and there was no need for CBI investigation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier given the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police which is making all efforts to complete the investigation within the time frame to submit the charge sheet in the trial court.

It had told the top court that due to fake media reports and circulation of certain misinformation in the areas of Delhi, thousands of migrants gathered at Anand Vihar Bus terminal and Ghazipur border areas here on March 28 last.

 

On the steps taken by the Delhi Police, the MHA in its affidavit had said that the probe in the Markaz matter is being conducted on a day-to-day basis, in accordance with the mandate of law and all efforts are being made to finalize investigation and submit a report under section 173 CrPC (charge sheet) before the trial court in a time bound manner.

The MHA had alleged that Maulana Saad and others had allowed a huge gathering to assemble inside a closed premise, over a protracted period of time, without any semblance of social distances or provision of masks and sanitizers and have caused a situation where a highly infectious disease such as COVID-19 may spread and threaten the lives of inmates.

 

It had said that a case was lodged against Maulana Saad under various provisions including The Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and sections of the IPC with crime branch police station and during the investigation of the case, charges under the Foreigners Act was also added.

The Ministry had pointed out that there was no negligence or delay in dealing with the Markaz incident and police had on March 21 contacted the authorities of Tablighi Jamaat Headquarters and apprised them of the COVID-19 situation and was directed to send the foreigners back to their respective countries and Indians to their native places.

Tags: farmers protest, sc on covid-19, covid protection for farmers

Latest From India

As a simulation of actual execution of the vaccine roll-out, another round of dry run will be conducted in all districts except Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on January 8. (Representational Photo:AP)

Be ready to receive COVID-19 Jab: Center

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

The petitioners submitted that the two laws seemed to be premised on conspiracy theories and assume that all conversions are illegally forced upon individuals. — PTI

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages

Farmers on a tractor during their protest over Centre's farm reform laws, at the Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur, in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

Security increased along Delhi borders ahead of farmers' tractor rally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham