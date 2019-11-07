MP police’s advisory sparks caste row, invites criticism

A row erupted on Wednesday over an advisory issued by director general of police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh V.K. Singh.

Bhopal: A row erupted on Wednesday over an advisory issued by director general of police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh V.K. Singh restraining cops from abusing the accused belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities taken into police custody following their arrests, with both ruling Congress and Opposition BJP dubbing it discriminatory.

The advisory dated Nov-ember 4 has alerted all the district superintendents of police (SPs) in MP to ensure that people belonging to SC and ST communities arrested on various charges should not be ill treated or assaulted in police custody.

“In the light of the directive by the commission, it is directed to ensure that the accused belonging to SC and ST communities are not abused verbally or physically in police custody,” the advisory said.