Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:15 AM IST

India, All India

12 Assam MLAs request Sonia Gandhi to replace LoP

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 7, 2019, 3:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2019, 3:10 am IST

Tarun Gogoi, however, dismissed rumours that he sought the sacking of Mr Bora as state party president when he met Mrs Gandhi in New Delhi Monday.

Former chief minister and octogenarian Congress leader Tarun Gogoi
 Former chief minister and octogenarian Congress leader Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati: In what may further dent the vote bank of the Opposition Congress, infighting within the rank and file of the party has come to light once again with 12 party MLAs writing to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

The development comes close on the heels of former chief minister and octogenarian Congress leader Tarun Gogoi expressing his willingness to take over the reins of the state Congress from incumbent Ripun Bora, following the party’s debacle in the recent by-polls to four Assembly seats.

It is significant that the Congress not only failed to win any seat in the by-polls but also lost the minority-dominated traditional seat of Jonia to the AIUDF which came into existence in 2005 because of the differences between Mr Gogoi and some Muslim leaders.

Mr Gogoi, however, dismissed rumours that he sought the sacking of Mr Bora as state party president when he met Mrs Gandhi in New Delhi Monday.

“I met the party president Monday but I did not discuss any matter regarding the party’s organisational affairs. We discussed a lot of national issues,” Mr Gogoi said.

A day later, the group of MLAs, known as the Tarun Gogoi loyalists, wrote to the Congress president, “Madam, we being the main Opposition in the Assem-bly, should have been able to highlight the failures (of the Assam government) and should have made a scathing attack on the ruling party in every session. But, we have miserably failed because of the poor leadership of our CLP. Our CLP leader Debabrata Saikia is neither vocal nor does he remain alert in the Assembly. He is timid and his voice is hardly heard. Consequently, we have missed many vital issues in the Assembly.”

The MLAs added in their letter, “Madam, we still have two years till the 2021 Assembly elections, and we should be very serious and play a very effective role in the house from now on to corner the government.”

Tags: tarun gogoi, ripun bora

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Kin of two MP mantris rough up civic officials

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Congress MP meets Nitin Gadkari, says no politics discussed

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD-U keeps close watch on Maharashtra

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Rs 25,000 crore fund to help revive stalled housing projects

MOST POPULAR

1

Cabinet approves Rs 25,000 crore fund for stalled housing projects

2

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

3

Here are the fastest Android phones as of October 2019

4

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

5

Gone in 60 seconds! OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sells out in a minute

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham