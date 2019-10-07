Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

India, All India

Two trainee pilots killed in Cessna plane crash

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 3:26 am IST

The bodies of the pilot and the trainee were found close to the crash site.

The incident took place in Bantvaram Mandal of Vikarabad district. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident took place in Bantvaram Mandal of Vikarabad district. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A pilot and a female trainee were killed when the Cessna aircraft they were flying in crashed in an agricultural field at Sultanpur village of Bantwaram mandal in Vikarabad district on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of the pilot and the trainee were found close to the crash site. The police has sent the bodies for an autopsy to Vikarabad Area Hospital.

The aircraft took off from the Begumpet airport at 11.12 am and was lost at around 1 pm. The crash site is 100 km from the city. The deceased belonged to the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, a division of Wings Aviation Private Ltd.

The Vikarabad police suspects that bad weather could be the reason for the crash, but will take the help of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation before coming to a conclusion.

Vikarabad in-charge DSP Ravinder Reddy identified the victims as Vishal Prakash, 24, a native of Delhi, and Amanpreet Kaur, 22, of Punjab.

The DSP said that Vishal Prakash had completed his training about three months ago and had a pilot’s licence. Amanpreet Kaur was undergoing training. They lifted off from the Begumpet station and lost contact with the station some time later. They crashed in a cotton field in Sultanpur, he said. Locals saw the plane crash and alerted revenue officials and the police.

“The aircraft took off from Begumpet at around 11.12 am. After flying for about an hour, it lost contact with the ATC at around 12.20 pm. A search operation was immediately launched and the agencies concerned were all alerted. At around 2.30 pm, confirmation was received about the aircraft crash and death of two including the trainee pilot,” Begumpet Airport general manager C. Pattabhi said.

“The aircraft is allowed out only when the weather is suitable for flying. The exact reasons for the crash need to be ascertained,” he added.

“Prima facie, it is found that when the aircraft was flying, the weather was unpleasant. A villager, who witnessed the incident shared that the aircraft flew upside down several times before crashing at high speed,” said the DSP.

A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered at the Bantwaram police station based on a complaint from K. Mallaiah, the farmer who witnessed the crash.

When asked if aircraft were allowed to fly during inclement weather, V.N. Bharath Reddy, director, Telangana State Aviation Corporation, said: “The mishap seems to be not due to bad weather. The training standards need to be set high by private aviation schools to avoid such incidents. The DGCA will probe into the incident and as a state body we will also get a report and study the incident.”

Officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy were not available for comment.

A senior pilot on condition of anonymity said, “The plane was going from east to west. Clouds were coming from the west. Due to this, the turbulence was very high. Cessna aircraft are light and when they come in contact with such turbulent weather conditions mishaps can occur.”

According to safety norms to be followed by pilots, there must be clear visibility till five kilometres before take-off. Permission is granted only when such visibility is present. The warnings given by the weather department of lightning, thunder and rains are taken into account, but pilots are trained to fly in these bad weather conditions too, explained a senior pilot on condition of anonymity.

Tags: trainee pilots
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad yagya to promote vedic knowledge

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Sheikh Hasina invites Gandhi family to Bangladesh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI)

JD(U)-BJP: Discord behind war of words?

Security personnel patrol a deserted street in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Govt plans to take foreign envoys to J&K

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham