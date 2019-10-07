Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

Sheikh Hasina invites Gandhi family to Bangladesh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 3:36 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 3:36 am IST

Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving PM of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday and discussed issues concerning the two countries.

The meeting lasted for half an hour, while the Congress top leadership was accompanied by Mr Anand Sharma Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary Mrs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to the Congress, in the meeting, Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude India’s support for the Bangladesh Liberation and the special bond of friendship that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman shared with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sheikh Hasina also invited Mrs Gandhi to visit Bangladesh and also extended the invitation to  Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join in the commemoration of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation. Mrs Sonia Gandhi accepted the invitation.

After meeting Sheikh Hasina, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me."

