Army initiates action for release of Arunachal villagers abducted by PLA

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 7, 2020, 10:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2020, 10:47 pm IST

The Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh

 A file photo of the PLA soldiers marching at the forbidden city in China. — PTI photo

The Indian Army has begun efforts to secure the release of five villagers from Arunachal Pradesh who were reportedly abducted by the Peoples’ Liberation Army of China from Sera-7 area below the McMahon Line in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh.

Disclosing that the Indian Army has made contact at the commander level and sent a hotline message to its counterpart in Eastern frontier of Arunachal Pradesh, sources said that local villagers have been assured that no stone will be left unturned to secure their release.

 

But reports quoting state-run Global Times quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying, "China’s position on the eastern section of the China and India boundary and China’s southern Tibet is consistent and clear. We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on the Chinese territory.”

He also refuses to give details on five civilians who were abducted by the Chinese Army from Arunachal Pradesh. "We have no details to release yet about the question on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region," he said.

The five youth, who have been missing since September 3, were part of a group of porters who carried supplies for the Army through an area without a motor-able road or mobile connectivity.

 

Union minister Kiren Rijiju had on Sunday announced that the Indian Army has sent a hotline message to the Chinese Army and a response was awaited.

“The Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited,” said Mr Rijiju.

Kento Danggen, the deputy commissioner of Upper Subansiri district, told this newspaper that they dispatched a police team from the headquarters town of Daporijo to Nacho, about 120 km north, for an investigation but it will take some time for them to reach the frontier villages.

Parents of the abducted youth have expressed confidence in the Indian Army. “We have very strong bonding with our Indian Army. They are always there to help us in our challenging days. We have been assured by local Army officers that they are trying to rescue the youths,” a villager said.

 

