Revocation of Article 370 would reinforce 'national unity and integrity', says RSS

ANI
Having already been passed in the Upper House, the Bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has lauded the central government's "bold and historic" decision regarding abrogation of Article 370 and passage of Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Parliament. It said that this initiative will "reinforce national unity and integrity".

"All the citizens should rise above their narrow interests and political differences to congratulate this initiative which establishes the supremacy of the constitution and its core spirit, and reinforces the national unity and integrity," RSS' Suresh Joshi said.

Joshi also recalled Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Premnath Dogra, who had campaigned for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.

Having already been passed in the Upper House, the Bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act. A resolution was also passed to repeal Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

