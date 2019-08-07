Post Article 370, Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

This announcement comes barely day after Pak PM Imran Khan warned Indian govt that Kashmir move will have 'serious repercussions'.

New Delhi: Pakistan has officially stated that it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India following the government's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories. Islamabad also said it would approach the United Nation's Security Council against the move.

Pakistan has also expelled Indian envoy to the country, as reported by news agency AFP.

This announcement comes barely a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned Indian government that the Kashmir move will have "serious repercussions".

In a tweet following Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the National Security Committee, the Pakistan government enumerated the steps they plan.

Government of Pakistan to not send its High Commissioner designate to India who was to take charge later this month. Pakistan may also ask Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to leave Pakistan