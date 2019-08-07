Maharashtra: NDRF deployed in flood-affected Kolhapur; over 1000 people rescued

All schools and colleges are shut in Kolhapur district today as continuous heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in the state.

Kolhapur: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Tuesday rescued over 1260 people from Kolhapur district as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

The rescue operations were carried out in Ambewadi, Chikhli and Shirol villages in the district.

NDRF teams were seen wading through knee-deep water to carry out rescue operations. Some of the personnel were also seen sailing in inflated boats for rescue and relief operations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help to expedite flood rescue and relief efforts through various agencies like NDRF, Indian Air Force, India Coast Guard, Army in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The Chief Minister has also called a cabinet meeting today to review the flood situation in the state, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

