Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 | Last Update : 10:16 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Jun 2022  Supreme Court gave the Telangana state government two weeks to pay the Rs 2.5 lakh
India, All India

Supreme Court gave the Telangana state government two weeks to pay the Rs 2.5 lakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 7, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2022, 10:06 pm IST

The costs were imposed because the then government had issued the GO to provide 100 per cent reservations

The Supreme Court while quashing GO Ms No. 3 of 2000 imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh which was divided equally between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Representational Image/ ANI)
 The Supreme Court while quashing GO Ms No. 3 of 2000 imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh which was divided equally between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Representational Image/ ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Telangana state government two weeks to pay the Rs 2.5 lakh costs imposed on April 22, 2020, after a five-judge Constitution bench had quashed a year 2000 government order issued by the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh government providing for 100 per cent reservation of teachers posts for Scheduled Tribes in schools located in predominantly tribal areas.

The costs were imposed because the then government had issued the GO to provide 100 per cent reservations though the Supreme Court had earlier struck it down.

 

The top court while quashing GO Ms No. 3 of 2000 imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh which was divided equally between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh has deposited the cost with the top court registry.

A vacation bench comprising Justice M.R. Shah and Justice Aniruddha Bose said that failure of the Telangana government to depost the cost would be viewed “very seriously”, and indicated that it may haul up the Chief Secretary for not complying with its order passed more than two years ago.

Advocate Akansha Mehra appearing for the Telangana government said that they had filed a review petition. The bench asked how that would stall compliance of an order passed by the court.

 

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra (since retired) and comprising Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice Vineet Saran (since retired), Justice M.R. Shah and Justice Aniruddha Bose had said that 100 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribes in teachers posts in the schools located predominantly tribal areas was not permissible. No reservation could exceed the limit of 50 per cent as fixed by the top court in the Indra Sawhney case on November 16, 1992.

The top court imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh saying that it could not ignore the fact that a similar government order was issued in 1986, which was quashed by the State Administrative Tribunal, against which an appeal was preferred in the top court, which was dismissed as withdrawn in the year 1998.

 

After withdrawal of the appeal from the top court, the judgment said, “It was expected of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh not to resort to such illegality of providing 100% reservation once again. But instead, it issued GO Ms No. 3 of 2000, which was equally impermissible...”

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to slain singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab

Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)

Punjab ex minister Dharamsot held on graft charges; Congress terms it 'vendetta'

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs board a bus and head to Jamdoli ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, in Jaipur, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Like Congress, BJP shifts Rajasthan MLAs to a resort before RS polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham