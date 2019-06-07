Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:26 AM IST

India, All India

India’s stature in the world has risen: Jaishankar

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 2:42 am IST

The Saarc countries that are not members of Bimstec, apart from Pakistan, are Afghanistan and the Maldives.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar addresses a meet in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 External affairs minister S. Jaishankar addresses a meet in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Most Indians recognise that India’s global stature has risen in the past five years and this played a role in the NDA government retaining power for a  second consecutive term, new external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday. Speaking at a seminar here, he also said India would aim to enhance regional cooperation under the Bimstec grouping as there have been certain problems with Saarc. In his first public comments after taking charge of the external affairs ministry, which clearly indicate India’s preference for Bimstec now instead of Saarc, the new minister said that Bimstec is witnessing a great deal of positive energy and that it was decided to leverage that and invite the leaders of the Bimstec nations to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi last month.

These comments came on a day the MEA announced that Mr Jaishankar would be making his first trip abroad as minister to Bhutan on Friday and Saturday, where he will meet both the King and the Prime Minister. The visit shows the importance New Delhi attaches to ties with Bhutan that comes at a time when China too has been extremely keen too to strengthen ties with Bhutan.

Bimstec refers to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation — which includes India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Saarc has been virtually in cold storage due to India-Pakistan tensions since 2016 over Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorism aimed at India. With the exception of Southeast Asian countries Myanmar and Thailand which are members of Asean, the remaining Bimstec countries are also Saarc members. The Saarc countries that are not members of Bimstec, apart from Pakistan, are Afghanistan and the Maldives.

“Saarc has certain problems and we all know what it is. Even if you were to put terrorism issue aside, there are connectivity issues, there are trade issues,” Mr Jaishankar said. Mr Jaishankar was foreign secretary for three years from January 2015 to January 2018, during the Modi government’s previous tenure.

“A large majority of people in India recognised that India’s stature in the world has risen in the last five years,” the new minister said, adding the government has kept alive and perhaps even strengthened expectations of change in India. A “global rebalancing” is taking place and its “sharpest manifestation” is the rise of China and, to an extent, the rise of India as well, Mr Jaishankar said during an interaction at the seminar on Thursday.

The government looks different from outside than from inside, Mr Jaishankar said without elaborating. He also said the elections were a vote of confidence in the management of national security and foreign policy was integrated with it. In addition, a large part of India’s economy has been externalised and there is need for India’s foreign policy to help Indian companies gain better access to overseas markets.

The external affairs minister also said he would continue with his predecessor Sushma Swaraj’s social media outreach to help Indians abroad. He said “enormous emphasis” will be given to Indians in distress and they now expect the government to reach out to them. This has changed the image of the foreign ministry, he added.

Tags: s jaishankar, bimstec
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to cancer patient

J&K police, the Army and other security forces have also been directed to take all necessary strong step to ensure militancy does not resurface in the Chenab valley of the State’s Jammu region following reports that some of the militants in the face of mounting pressure from the security forces in the Kashmir Valley may cross the ridgeline that separates it from eastern Kishtwar and Doda districts considered more “accommodative” for carrying out militant activities.

Security forces to be tougher on militancy

Members of various radical Sikh organisations shout pro-Khalistan slogans and brandish swords at a demonstration marking the 35th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star, 1984, at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Operation Bluestar: Clashes mark anniversary

The security forces have killed, at least, one suspected militant in a gunfight raging in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district since Thursday afternoon. (Representational Image)

Territorial Army jawan killed by gunmen in J&K

MOST POPULAR

1

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal radical redesign

2

In video: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price surfaces

4

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

5

South African management rejects AB de Villiers’ offer to come out of retirement

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham