IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for Andhra tomorrow

ANI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 9:51 am IST

Heatwave conditions in many parts with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
 Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Besides, states such as Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya are also likely to witness Thunderstorm and lightning on Saturday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places such as over some of the North-eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe may also receive heavy downpour.

Heatwave conditions in many parts with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan. "Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab, South Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Marathawada and Telangana," added IMD

Squally weather with winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining MaldivesComorin area and along and off Kerala coast. The organisation has advanced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

