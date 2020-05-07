Thursday, May 07, 2020 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Styrene gas leak in Vizag brings back memories of a Bhopal morning

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 7, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2020, 2:43 pm IST

The gas is used in the manufacture of plastic polymers and prolonged exposure to it can lead to effects on the central nervous system

The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)
 The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)

For a few hours Thursday morning, the scene at Gopalapatnam village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, in the vicinity of the chemical company LG Polymers was one of utter horror. First there was a noxious smell in the air and then people began to fall like leaves right where they stood.

Motorists stopped to catch their breath and fell crumpled to the earth. Soon there were scenes of unexplained terror all around. Ambulances screaming in, people carrying children in their arms, and women slumped over in wheelchairs.

The scenes were reminiscent of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. That nightmare too unfurled in the predawn hours with an odourless gas enveloping the city as it slept.

Police officer Swaroopa Rani said her staff were alerted to the district in Gopalapatnam at 3.30 am. The frantic calls said there seemed to be something noxious in the air. The policemen did find the air noxious, and immediately alerted the higher up in the city.

After the initial flurry of panic, the gas was identified as styrene, also called vinylbenzene, which is used in the manufacture of polystyrene plastics, fibreglass, rubber, and latex.

According to health officials mere exposure to the gas may not be fatal. However, acute exposure to a concentrated form of the gas can be toxic with severe consequences particularly severe for children.

Short-term exposure can lead to symptoms such as irritation of the eyes, gastrointestinal problems. It can also also affect the epithelial lining of various tissues. The gas is capable of harming the central nervous system.

Long-term exposure to styrene could lead to dysfunction of the central nervous system, fatigue, hearing loss, headache, and weakness. In extreme cases, acute exposure could also cause numbness of the feet.

Dr Raghunatha Rao, former director of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, said chronic (long-term) exposure to styrene can result in adverse effects on the central nervous system causing headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression, CNS dysfunction, hearing loss and peripheral neuropathy.

Human studies, however, have been inconclusive on the reproductive and developmental effects of styrene; several studies reported no an increase in developmental effects on women who worked in the plastics industry, while another study reported an increased frequency of spontaneous abortions. 

Several epidemiological studies suggest there may be an association between styrene exposure and increased risk of leukemia and lymphoma.

Tags: vizag gas leak, vishakhapatanam, risks, after effects, consequences, lg polymers, bhopal gas tragedy 1984, styrene
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Latest From India

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

What after May 17: Sonia Gandhi questions Centre

Representational image. (PTI)

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

Representational image. (PTI)

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. (PTI)

Yes Bank: ED files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

2

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

3

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

4

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

5

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham