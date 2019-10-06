Sunday, Oct 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, All India

'File case against wind': AIADMK leader on 23-year-old Chennai techie's death

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 6, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2019, 1:49 pm IST

The banner was placed on AIADMK leader C Jeyagopal's instructions for his son's wedding.

Ponnaiyan, who is a senior leader and founding member of the party, in a TV interview, said that Jeyagopal did not have any intention to hurt Subhashri and that he simply wanted to announce his son's wedding. (Photo: File)
 Ponnaiyan, who is a senior leader and founding member of the party, in a TV interview, said that Jeyagopal did not have any intention to hurt Subhashri and that he simply wanted to announce his son's wedding. (Photo: File)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C Ponnaiyan on Saturday said that a case should be registered against the wind and not Jayagopal who delegated the banner to be placed which caused a 23-year-old techie's death.

The banner was placed on AIADMK leader Jayagopal's instructions for his son's wedding.

Ponnaiyan, who is a senior leader and founding member of the party, in a TV interview, said that Jayagopal did not have any intention to hurt Subhashri and that he simply wanted to announce his son's wedding, News18 reported.

He further asserted that it was the wind that caused the banner to fall and if at all a case had to be registered, it should be against the wind.

Subashri, the Chennai techie met with a fatal accident when she was run over a tempo after a banner fell on her.

AIADMK received heavy criticism for their banner culture which proved fatal.

Tags: c ponnaiyan, subashri, jayagopal, aiadmk, banner culture
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

NC chief Farooq, Omar Abdullah meet party member in Srinagar

Tamil people are not opposed to Hindi and students in schools and colleges should have the option to study Hindi, said Shiv Sena's state unit chief Radhakrishnan on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Tamils are not opposed to Hindi: Shiv Sena

Janata Dal (United) on Sunday sought clarification from its ally BJP after Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged mismanagement by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the wake of Patna floods. (Photo: ANI)

JD(U) seeks clarification from BJP after Giriraj Singh blames Nitish over Patna floods

In the video, the teacher was seen lighting and smoking a beedi in front of primary students inside the classroom. (Photo: ANI)

UP teacher suspended after video of him smoking in class goes viral

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham