Nine children among 14 dead in two accidents in Uttarakhand

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 10:51 am IST
According to news agency ANI, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was been rushed to the spot.

Dehradun: At least 14 people, including children, were killed in two separate accidents in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

In the first accident, nine children died and eight were seriously injured after a school bus rolled down a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal. The bus was carrying 18 children.

According to news agency ANI, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was been rushed to the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, it added.

In another accident, five passengers were killed and several feared trapped when a boulder fell on their bus on the Badrinath Highway.

More details are awaited.

