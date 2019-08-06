Nine children among 14 dead in two accidents in Uttarakhand

According to news agency ANI, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was been rushed to the spot.

Dehradun: At least 14 people, including children, were killed in two separate accidents in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

In the first accident, nine children died and eight were seriously injured after a school bus rolled down a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal. The bus was carrying 18 children.

According to news agency ANI, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was been rushed to the spot. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, it added.

Uttarakhand: 7 feared dead after a school bus, carrying 18 children, rolled down a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal today. The injured are being taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/Gx3HsKsTLl — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

In another accident, five passengers were killed and several feared trapped when a boulder fell on their bus on the Badrinath Highway.

Uttarakhand: Five passengers died, several feared trapped when a boulder fell on their bus at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway today. Police team is present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

More details are awaited.