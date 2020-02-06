PM Modi set to address rallies in Assam

The venue of the Prime Minister’s rally in Kokrajhar about 220 km west of Guwahati.

Guwahati: In what is going to be one of the biggest rallies in its history on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the “thanks giving” rally in Western Assam’s Kokrajhar to celebrate the January 27 Bodo peace accord between the Centre, the state government and different factions of Bodo rebel groups backed by powerful All Bodo Students Union (Absu). The venue of the Prime Minister’s rally in Kokrajhar about 220 km west of Guwahati.

The Prime Minister’s Office in statement said that more than four lakh people from Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) and other parts of Assam are likely to attend the rally.

The state government has declared Friday a public holiday in the Bodo autonomous areas to facilitate people to take part in the proposed rally.

Four special trains will run to carry people to and fro Kokrajhar. However, organisers of the rally claimed that more than five lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall address the gathering to hail the historic Bodo Accord signed in January this year, by including the leading stakeholders under one framework,” the PMO statement said, adding, “The agreement is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and commitment towards a holistic development of the northeast, ending a five-decade-old Bodo crisis.”