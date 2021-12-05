Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

Centre ensured immediate response to border incursions: Amit Shah

The home minister was speaking on the occasion of the BSF's 57th Raising Day celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dinner with BSF personnel, during his visit to Rohitash Border Outpost in Jaisalmer. (Photo: PTI)
Jaisalmer: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre has ensured a prompt response to any incursion on the country's borders.

Speaking on the occasion of the BSF's 57th Raising Day celebrations here, the minister also said it is the government's commitment to provide the world's best technology to the force.

 

Shah said India is developing anti-drone technology and it will soon be provided to the security forces.

Drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, according to central security agencies.

