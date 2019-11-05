Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:52 AM IST

India, All India

J&K govt starts work from Jammu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 1:13 am IST

This is the first ‘Darbar Move’ after J&K became a Union Territory (UT) on October 31.

First lieutenant-governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, inspects the guard of honour on the first day of the re-opening of Civil Secretariat following the annual ‘Darbar Move’ in Jammu on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 First lieutenant-governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, inspects the guard of honour on the first day of the re-opening of Civil Secretariat following the annual ‘Darbar Move’ in Jammu on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday began functioning from Jammu after ‘Darbar Move’, the biannual shifting of the government offices to the winter capital from Srinagar, amid tight security.

This is the first ‘Darbar Move’ after J&K became a Union Territory (UT) on October 31. Ladakh, which was incorporated by Raja Gulab Singh into the princely state of J&K under British suzerainty in 1834, is a separate UT now.

The government shifted to Jammu from summer capital Srinagar after a 9-day break. While traditional fanfare and ceremonial rituals marked the office move, J&K’s first Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu was given the red carpet welcome as he inspected the ‘guard of honour’ at the lawns of Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

For the first time, folk dancers from Kud (a hill-station along the Srinagar-Jammu highway), attired in traditional dress also presented the cultural items on the occasion.

J&K is the only state — now UT — in the country which has separate capitals for winter and summer. With the change in season, ‘Darbar’, the government offices of various departments, along with nearly one million employees and their families and records are shifted biannually between the twin capitals.

Jammu turns into the seat of government when Srinagar is snowbound and freezing.  Thousands of families, which are not part of the official ‘Darbar Move’, also shift to Jammu to escape the biting cold.

Tags: jammu and kashmir government, darbar move

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok amid pomp and ceremony. (Photo: MEA)

Modi takes part in two diverse and dynamic events for Bangkok’s NRIs

Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnam may use Indian $500m

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya son in a spot after threat to ministers

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

BJP protests Congress’ ‘failure’ in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

2

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

3

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

4

‘Camgirl’ porn websites expose millions of users

5

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham