India's total COVID-19 cases cross 40-lakh mark

Published : Sep 5, 2020
Updated : Sep 5, 2020, 3:32 am IST

Government has ramped up testing big time, claiming no other country has achieved these levels of very high daily testing

A health worker screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP)
 A health worker screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload hurtled past the 40-lakh mark on Friday night, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 31,06,921, according to data from states and union territories. India's COVID-19 caseload stood at 40,10,877, while the death toll stood at 69,546. The recoveries stood at 31,06,921.

As per union health ministry's early morning update, between Thursday and Friday, 83, 341 fresh cases were detected and 1,096 deaths were reported.

 

At the same time, India's COVID-19 recovery rate remained at over 77 per cent. This is the ninth consecutive day when over 60,000 recoveries were recorded. Health Ministry officials said these figures show that the number of patients recovering is steadily rising.

“There has been sharp attention on sustaining high levels of recoveries and to strengthen the clinical treatment protocols to provide a uniform standardised level of medical care to save lives. Not only is India's case fatality rate lower than the global average and progressively declining (current figure is 1.74 per cent), but a very small proportion of active cases, amounting to less than 0.5 per cent, are on ventilator support. Data also shows that 2% cases are in ICUs and less than 3.5% of the active cases occupy oxygen supported beds,” officials said.

 

“The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active ones. This difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date. This ensured that the actual caseload of the country against the active cases (8,31,124 which are under active medical care) has reduced and currently comprises only 21.11% of the total positive cases.

Government has ramped up testing big time, claiming no other country has achieved these levels of very high daily testing which is nearing 4.7 crore now. Officials said despite the very high testing levels, daily positivity rate is below 7.5% and cumulative positivity rate is less than 8.5%. India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has touched 1.74%.

 

