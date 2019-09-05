Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

Chinmayanand case: SC allows to shift girl to another law college

In the course of interaction with judges, the girl had expressed desire to change her college and that of her brother as well.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod for the transfer of the admission of Shahjahanpur law student from Swami Shukdevanand Law College (SS Law College) to Bareilly-based Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, to complete her LLM course.

Besides the transfer of the admission of the girl law students, her brother — pursuing under graduate law course — too would be transferred from SS Law College to Bareilly based Shreeji Institute of Legal and Vocational Studies.

Swami Shukdevanand Law College, where both sister and brother are enrolled as student, too is affiliated to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.

While permitting the transfer of admission, a bench of Justices R. Banumathi and A.S. Bopanna requested the Bar Council of India to pass appropriate orders to increase the sanctioned strength of seats by one each in the LLM and LLB course to accommodate their transfer and admission.

The court had to ask the BCI to increase the number of seats by one each in LLM and LLB course as in both the colleges, the sanctioned seats in two courses are already filled up.

Both would be accommodated in the hostels in the campus of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.

Giving both four weeks time to make application for the transfer of their admissions, the court directed the SS Law College to “issue/transfer all the necessary certificates/documents to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and Shreeji Institute of Legal and Vocational Studies”.

Additional solicitor-ge-neral Vikramjit Baner-jee, who appeared for UP government, said the fee paid to SS Law College would be adjusted agai-nst the admission char-ges of the new colleges.

Disposing of the suo motu petition, the court said both the girl and her parents were free to go back to Shahjahanpur but would be escorted by a team of Delhi police personnel. The girl had alleged sexual harassment by a BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and had gone missing before she was traced in Rajasthan.

As she was being taken to Shahajahanpur from Rajasthan, top court directed her to be produced before it.

In the course of interaction with judges, the girl had expressed desire to change her college and that of her brother as well. Swami Chinmayanand heads the committee that runs the Swami Shukdevanand Law College.

