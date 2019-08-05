Unnao case: CBI likely to conduct lie-detection

The CBI also carried out searches at the premises of expelled BJP MLA and other accused as part of its investigation into the case.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Unnao rape survivor accident case, may seek permission to conduct lie-detection test on of the prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar, from the competent court.

Sources said the agency may seek permission to conduct lie-detection test of Atul Sengar as ‘he is giving conflicting statements’. If required, the agency may also conduct lie-detection test on the prime accused and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, they added.

Sources further said the agency will first need to seek their consent as legal provisions entail that such a test can not be conducted without the permission of the person concerned. After that the CBI will approach the competent court for the same, they clarified.

The CBI also carried out searches at the premises of expelled BJP MLA and other accused as part of its investigation into the case. The searches were conducted at 17 locations in four districts of Uttar Pradesh-Lucknow, Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, sources said.

The premises of other accused in these districts were also searched. Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case. On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused Sengar of raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017, was travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Sengar, who is facing a probe since last year, was expelled from the BJP this week after the Uttar Pradesh government came under criticism for not providing enough security to the victim. Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident.

A CBI court recently granted permission to the agency to probe Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar in jail. Earlier, the CBI court also remanded the driver and cleaner of the truck, involved in the accident on July 28, to police custody for three days. The Supreme Court recently transferred all Unnao rape-related cases, barring the accident near Raebareli, to the national capital. Granting the CBI seven-fourteen days to probe the accident, the top court said that a final decision on the transfer of the case would be taken after the investigation is completed.