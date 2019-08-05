Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Unnao case: CBI likely to conduct lie-detection

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 7:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 7:39 am IST

The CBI also carried out searches at the premises of expelled BJP MLA and other accused as part of its investigation into the case.

Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case. (Photo: ANI)
 Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Unnao rape survivor accident case, may seek permission to conduct lie-detection test on of the prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar, from the competent court.

Sources said the agency may seek permission to conduct lie-detection test of Atul Sengar as ‘he is giving conflicting statements’. If required, the agency may also conduct lie-detection test on the prime accused and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, they added.

Sources further said the agency will first need to seek their consent as legal provisions entail that such a test can not be conducted without the permission of the person concerned. After that the CBI will approach the competent court for the same, they clarified.    

The CBI also carried out searches at the premises of expelled BJP MLA and other accused as part of its investigation into the case. The searches were conducted at 17 locations in four districts of Uttar Pradesh-Lucknow, Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, sources said.

The premises of other accused in these districts were also searched. Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case. On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused Sengar of raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017, was travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Sengar, who is facing a probe since last year, was expelled from the BJP this week after the Uttar Pradesh government came under criticism for not providing enough security to the victim. Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident.

A CBI court recently granted permission to the agency to probe Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar in jail. Earlier, the CBI court also remanded the driver and cleaner of the truck, involved in the accident on July 28, to police custody for three days. The Supreme Court recently transferred all Unnao rape-related cases, barring the accident near Raebareli, to the national capital. Granting the CBI seven-fourteen days to probe the accident, the top court said that a final decision on the transfer of the case would be taken after the investigation is completed.

Tags: unnao case, kuldeep singh sengar, lie-detection test
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

ACB notice to Mehbooba Mufti over J&K Bank appointments

NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and leaders of other mainstream parties at an all party meeting in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

J&K leaders hold all party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi to kick off poll campaign in Haryana Sept 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Work to win trust of all: Modi to BJP legislators

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

2

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

3

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

4

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

5

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham