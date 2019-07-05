Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:04 AM IST

ICJ’s Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict on July 17

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 3:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 3:54 am IST

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav remains in Pakistani custody, with Pakistan continuing to deny India consular access to him.

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav
 Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: In what could raise temperatures further in the already-strained Indo-Pak ties, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17.

The ICJ, in a statement, said a public sitting will take place at 3 pm (6.30 pm IST) on July 17 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the president of the court, will read out the verdict.

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav remains in Pakistani custody, with Pakistan continuing to deny India consular access to him. A Pakistani military court had earlier sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and sabotage but India maintains that Jadhav was illegally abducted from Iran. India had in 2017 taken Jadhav’s case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In May, 2017, in a major victory for India, the ICJ at The Hague had barred Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the Court pronounces its final decision in the case. Islamabad had claimed that Jadhav was “apprehended by Pakistan law enforcement agencies on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan and that he had been engaging in espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilising and waging war against Pakistan”.

But New Delhi has consistently rubbished these claims and has maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was a businessman and was taken illegally to Pakistan. India had also dismissed Pakistani allegations against Jadhav as false and baseless.

