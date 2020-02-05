Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu speaker'"s reply sought in MLAs"case

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 5, 2020, 2:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2020, 2:29 am IST

Prima facie, if there is inaction on the part of the Speaker, it has to be cured, Chief Justice Bobde told Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal to inform whether he was going to take cognizance of a petition seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam, pending with him for last three years. The petitions before TN Assembly Speaker Dhanapal had sought the unseating of 11 AIADMK lawmakers for defying the party whip and voting against the confidence motion moved by the chief minister  E. Palaniswami in February 2017. A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A.Bobde, and Justices B.R.Gavai and Surya Kant sought response from the Speaker Dhanapal as the court was told that he was sitting on the petition seeking the disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers for last three years without doing anything. “The three-year delay was unnecessary. You (Speaker) needed to have taken action. Prima facie, if there is inaction on the part of the Speaker, it has to be cured," Chief Justice Bobde told Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan.

“I will place the court’s view before the Speaker. However, in the meantime he takes action, he can’t be impeded”. Advocate General Narayan told the court.

Tags: supreme court, p dhanapal

Latest From India

Anant Kumar Hegde (Photo: File)

House erupts over Anant Kumar Hegde’s jibe on Mahatma Gandhi

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing. (Photo: File)

ISIS operative hurls shoe at Kolkata judge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

China teams not to visit defence and auto expos

Zaira Wasim

Kashmiris continue to suffer, are frustrated: Zaira Wasim

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham